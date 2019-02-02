Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,562 The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 156,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The GEO Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:GEO opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 120,240 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 50,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,077,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

