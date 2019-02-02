QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.03%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,668 shares of company stock worth $1,976,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

