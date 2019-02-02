Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Lowered by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

