Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Reduced by Analyst (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,731,000 after purchasing an additional 441,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after buying an additional 327,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after buying an additional 467,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

