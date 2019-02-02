Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Harris Co. (HRS) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Harris in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Harris’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of NYSE HRS opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

