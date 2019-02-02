Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Corp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

AOS opened at $48.17 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 427.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

