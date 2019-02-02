Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $43.70 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hologic by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hologic by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,131,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 927,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,609,000 after acquiring an additional 671,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after acquiring an additional 303,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

