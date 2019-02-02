Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Robert Half International Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.50 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Swedbank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,877,000 after buying an additional 1,053,543 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,520,000 after buying an additional 423,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Robert Half International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,710,000 after buying an additional 423,215 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

