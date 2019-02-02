Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Issued By KeyCorp

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $86.52 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,977,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

