Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Decreased by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

