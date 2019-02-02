Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp Decreased by DA Davidson (PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $45,443.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $498,080. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

