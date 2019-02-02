Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Op Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Op Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 744,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 186,430 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

