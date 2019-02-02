Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (MA) Increased by Analyst

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.73.

Mastercard stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $156.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

