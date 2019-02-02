Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (GGG) Cut by William Blair

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

GGG opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Graco has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 633.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

