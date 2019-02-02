Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $175.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of FMBI opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,942 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

