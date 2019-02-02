Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Lenhoff sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $66,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $59,223 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

