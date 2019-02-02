Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $521,442 and sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

