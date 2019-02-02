Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of POL opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PolyOne by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in PolyOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 388,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PolyOne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

