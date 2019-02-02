Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

XOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

