PWR Coin Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $337,262.00 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.01937410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00451431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020599 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00023519 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00019073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007871 BTC.

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

