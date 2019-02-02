PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $130,452.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005539 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020545 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00250968 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016166 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 627,655,434 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

