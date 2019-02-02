Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd’s (PHCF) Quiet Period Set To End on February 5th

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s (NASDAQ:PHCF) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 5th. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.30.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/puhui-wealth-investment-managemnt-co-ltds-phcf-quiet-period-set-to-end-on-february-5th.html.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.