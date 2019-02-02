Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.96 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

