Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

“We value Provention Bio using a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based methodology, which ascribes a 70% probability of approval to PRV-031, a 50% probability of approval to 40% probability of approval to PRV-300. We do not currently assign value to any of the company’s other assets.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, Director Avery W. Catlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,158.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,537 shares of company stock worth $161,852.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

