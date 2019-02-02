Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTVCB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Protective Insurance Corp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTVCB shares. TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

