Proofpoint (PFPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.90.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.48. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $152,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,494,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,645 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

