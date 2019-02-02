Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.57. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.78% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.