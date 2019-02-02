Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,513 shares of company stock worth $48,958,624. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.