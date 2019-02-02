Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 22,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $70,034.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock worth $944,368 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

