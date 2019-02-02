Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,139,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,056,000 after buying an additional 685,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after purchasing an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after purchasing an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,827,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,025,000 after purchasing an additional 499,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,205,000 after purchasing an additional 298,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director Frank A. Bozich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on OGE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

WARNING: “Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/private-capital-group-llc-raises-holdings-in-oge-energy-corp-oge.html.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.