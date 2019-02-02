Private Capital Group LLC Invests $46,000 in QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,919,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 235,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $214,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,496 shares of company stock worth $1,790,786. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

QNST stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.00 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

