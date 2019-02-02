Private Capital Group LLC Has $48,000 Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

