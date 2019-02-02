Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRNB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:PRNB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 33,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,040. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.