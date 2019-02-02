Polymetal International PLC (POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 892 ($11.66).

POLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

LON POLY traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 861 ($11.25). 1,104,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 729.60 ($9.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.87).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Amursk POX hub situated in the Khabarovsk Territory, Russia. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

