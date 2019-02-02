PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,226 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949,177 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37,811.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 353,913 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $229,390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,110.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $772.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,366 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,185. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,300.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

