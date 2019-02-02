PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.73 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-shares-bought-by-san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.