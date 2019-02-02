Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Given a $14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) in a research note published on Tuesday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Shares of PAH opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.71.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $23,974,846.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $82,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,269,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,810,313 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,236,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,152,000 after purchasing an additional 790,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,396,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,997,000 after purchasing an additional 497,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.