Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of PJC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $99.80.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3,869.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/piper-jaffray-companies-pjc-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-35-eps.html.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.