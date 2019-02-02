Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.43. 3,446,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $173.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,153 shares of company stock valued at $43,872,303. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

