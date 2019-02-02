PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
MINT opened at $101.18 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $101.69.
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.