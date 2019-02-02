PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

MINT opened at $101.18 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $101.69.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/pimco-enhanced-short-maturity-exchange-traded-fund-mint-plans-dividend-increase-0-26-per-share.html.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.