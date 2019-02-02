Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $409,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

