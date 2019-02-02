Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,357.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $129,171.00 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00013262 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000132 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,859,051,035 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

