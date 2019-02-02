Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

TEL stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/pictet-cie-europe-sa-trims-holdings-in-te-connectivity-ltd-tel.html.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.