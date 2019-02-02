PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Takes $675,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 2,789,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Takes $675,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/pictet-bank-trust-ltd-takes-675000-position-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.