Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Trimmed by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 114.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,405 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

