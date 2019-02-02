Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 55,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,351,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 579,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 83.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-old-point-trust-financial-services-n-a.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.