PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.12.

PepsiCo stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

