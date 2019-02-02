Pennon Group (PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 797 at Goldman Sachs Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 797 ($10.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 790.22 ($10.33).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 768.20 ($10.04) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.