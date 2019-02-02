Pendal Group Ltd Takes $1.08 Million Position in i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.17% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 103.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 333.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 333.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.92 million and a PE ratio of 45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

