Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,996 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after buying an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after buying an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,134,000 after buying an additional 214,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,321,000 after buying an additional 444,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,782,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,145,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of DATA opened at $130.43 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $427,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,716 shares in the company, valued at $28,733,591.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

